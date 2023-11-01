NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins face off in Frankfurt

Watch Week Nine live on Sky Sports!

The 2023 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports!

Germany awaits! The Sky Sports NFL team are on the road as Neil Reynolds, Jason Bell and Dante Hall head to Frankfurt to bring you live coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) against the Miami Dolphins (6-2) in one of the games of the season, with build-up under way from 1.30pm ahead of kickoff at 2.30pm.

We then take you back to the studio in London, where Hannah Wilkes and Phoebe Schecter are on hand to guide you through the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in a battle of two division frontrunners, with kickoff at 6pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the NFL touches back down in Germany this weekend, relive last year's game in Munich, where Tom Brady showed the fans why many called him the Greatest Of All Time As the NFL touches back down in Germany this weekend, relive last year's game in Munich, where Tom Brady showed the fans why many called him the Greatest Of All Time

Our 9.25pm kickoff sees the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) look to make a statement in their own push for the Super Bowl when they take on NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles (7-2), before contenders collide as the Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) in Sunday Night Football from 1.20am in the early hours of Monday.

Week Nine starts in Pittsburgh as the Steelers (4-3) host the Will Levis-led Tennessee Titans (3-4), before concluding on Monday night when the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) are at the New York Jets (4-3), with kickoff at 1.15am Tuesday morning.

How to follow the 2023 NFL season

Watch the 2023 NFL season on Sky Sports!

Live on Sky Sports

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.

Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9.25pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day fixtures.

Fans can also watch every minute of the playoffs across January, followed by Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

What else?

The dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will meanwhile continue to show the usual NFL Network favourites, including Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, Total Access, NFL Fantasy Live and America's Game.

Neil Reynolds will be back to present his regular Inside the Huddle podcast with the help of Jeff Reinebold, while Hannah Wilkes brings you exclusive interviews with the leading ladies of the NFL through Her Huddle.

You can also catch up on every touchdown from the weekend through our NFL Round-up show at 9pm every Monday evening, as well as watching our chosen Game of the Week at 8pm every Tuesday.

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling blog to accompany Sunday's busy 6pm slate, where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.

Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up of pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.

And follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.