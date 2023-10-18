NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: Kansas City Chiefs take on Los Angeles Chargers with Detroit Lions back in action

Week Seven live on Sky Sports

The 2023 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports!

The first of Sky Sports NFL's two exclusive games on a Sunday see the red-hot Detroit Lions (5-1) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2), who arrive on the back of their victory over the Tennessee Titans in London, with coverage under way from 5pm ahead of kickoff at 6pm.

It is then onto Arrowhead for the 9.25pm kickoff as the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) in what has become one of the most highly-anticipated divisional battles on the NFL calendar.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Broncos up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the NFL Highlights of the Denver Broncos up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the NFL

Two contenders meet in Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins (5-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) from 1.20am in the early hours of Monday.

Week Seven begins on Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3), before the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) look for an immediate reply to their first loss of the season when they face the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Monday Night Football.

How to follow the 2023 NFL season

Watch the 2023 NFL season on Sky Sports!

Live on Sky Sports

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.

Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9.25pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day fixtures.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyreek Hill celebrated his touchdown by taking a phone and recording a selfie of himself doing a back flip Tyreek Hill celebrated his touchdown by taking a phone and recording a selfie of himself doing a back flip

Fans can also watch every minute of the playoffs across January, followed by Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

What else?

The dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will meanwhile continue to show the usual NFL Network favourites, including Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, Total Access, NFL Fantasy Live and America's Game.

Neil Reynolds will be back to present his regular Inside the Huddle podcast with the help of Jeff Reinebold, while Hannah Wilkes brings you exclusive interviews with the leading ladies of the NFL through Her Huddle.

You can also catch up on every touchdown from the weekend through our NFL Round-up show at 9pm every Monday evening, as well as watching our chosen Game of the Week at 8pm every Tuesday.

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling blog to accompany Sunday's busy 6pm slate, where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.

Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up of pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.

And follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.