NFL 2023 season live on Sky Sports: San Francisco 49ers take on Cincinnati Bengals in Week Eight

Week Eight live on Sky

The 2023 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports!

The first of Sky Sports NFL's two exclusive Sunday games will see the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-2), who arrive off a bye week having beaten the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Six. Kickoff is at 5pm with live coverage under way at 4pm.

It is then onto the battle of two teams that lost in their respective Conference Championship Games last year as the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) face the San Francisco 49ers (5-2), who enter on the back of two straight defeats following Monday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 7 of the NFL Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 7 of the NFL

The pressure is meanwhile mounting on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears (2-5) in the wake of their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders behind undrafted free agent quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Week Eight gets under way on Thursday when the Buffalo Bills (4-3) look to make amends for their shock defeat to the New England Patriots when they come up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with kickoff at 1.15am Friday morning.

The Detroit Lions (5-2), having just been humbled 38-6 by the Baltimore Ravens, host the Raiders (3-4) in Monday Night Football from 12.15am in the early hours of Tuesday.

How to follow the 2023 NFL season

Watch the 2023 NFL season on Sky Sports!

Live on Sky Sports

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.

Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9.25pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day fixtures.

Fans can also watch every minute of the playoffs across January, followed by Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

What else?

The dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will meanwhile continue to show the usual NFL Network favourites, including Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk, Total Access, NFL Fantasy Live and America's Game.

Neil Reynolds will be back to present his regular Inside the Huddle podcast with the help of Jeff Reinebold, while Hannah Wilkes brings you exclusive interviews with the leading ladies of the NFL through Her Huddle.

You can also catch up on every touchdown from the weekend through our NFL Round-up show at 9pm every Monday evening, as well as watching our chosen Game of the Week at 8pm every Tuesday.

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every live game, a rolling blog to accompany Sunday's busy 6pm slate, where you can catch the best of the action if you are out and about.

Stick with us for the best feature and preview content as well as the verdict from our host of experts as our line-up of pundits and guests ensure all the talking points are covered.

And follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL where we want you to join in the conversation with your thoughts, comments and feedback through the season.