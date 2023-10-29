Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins out for season due to Achilles injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the rest of the NFL season after tearing his Achilles during his team's 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline in the fourth quarter after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay's Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph's 44-yard field-goal attempt.

The 35-year-old was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers' ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.

Backup quarterback Jaren Hall - a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU - entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday that Cousins will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

"We're thinking about our leader... our guy right now and I'm just so proud of him and way he's played all season," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, adding Cousins was given the game ball in the locker room after leading the Vikings to a 4-4 record following an 0-3 start.

Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

The Vikings have no decision on whether Hall or Nick Mullens would start with Cousins out for the season, but O'Connell said Mullens could be an option moving forward because his back injury has improved.

Cousins is currently in the final year of his contract and faces an uncertain offseason as the Vikings contemplate whether to sign the veteran to a new deal or pursue a young quarterback amid their continued push towards Super Bowl contention.

The Vikings are currently without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury. Nonetheless, Minnesota are currently on a three-game winning streak and sit 4-4 on the year.

