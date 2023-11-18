Sky Sports secures rights to show NCAA College Football and Basketball

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch College Football live on Sky Sports! Watch College Football live on Sky Sports!

Sky Sports has secured the rights to show NCAA College Football including all Bowl games through until the end of the 2024/2025 season via an agreement with ESPN.

Fans can watch three live games per week throughout the regular season as an addition to Sky Sports' dedicated NFL channel.

The deal will also see three NCAA Basketball games per week shown live in the regular season in 2023/24, including coverage of March Madness.

College GameDay Live will feature every Saturday as college football's popular build-up show broadcasts from a different college campus or game site each week of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs currently reign as college football's back-to-back national champions, led by head coach Kirby Smart.

The College Football season will precede the 2024 NFL Draft, where USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is expected to be one of the top picks in the first round on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr - son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison - and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye are also among the marquee names to monitor over the remainder of the campaign.

Fans can tune into Sky Sports NFL from 2pm on Saturday November 18 to watch build-up on College GameDay Live, followed by Louisville at Miami from 5pm.

Wake Forest then visit Notre Dame from 8.30pm, followed by Washington on the road against Oregon State from 12.30am in the early hours of Sunday.

Watch College Football live on Sky Sports NFL for the remainder of the season with College Basketball also available on Sky Sports channels.