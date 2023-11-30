Von Miller: Buffalo Bills linebacker turns himself in after Dallas police issue arrest warrant

Von Miller handed himself in to police in Dallas after an arrest warrant was issued for the Buffalo Bills linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in Dallas on Thursday after police issued an arrest warrant on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday.

Miller was released from the DeSoto Regional Jail after posting bail on Thursday evening, according to a DeSoto Police report obtained by the NFL.

According to police, they were called to the home and a preliminary investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim.

They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

The Bills issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and "are in the process of gathering more information."

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection.