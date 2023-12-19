Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets rule out quarterback for rest of 2023 NFL season after promotion to active roster

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking towards the 2024 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers will not play for the New York Jets this season despite being promoted to the active roster, the club have confirmed.

The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on November 29 and had until Wednesday to activate him from the injured reserve list, with the quarterback having undergone surgery on an Achilles injury suffered four snaps into his Jets debut on September 11.

Although he was taken off IR, head coach Robert Salah stated it was purely a procedural move to allow Rodgers to continue practicing with the team ahead of his return to action in 2024.

"We're still going to keep him on the active roster, it's all part of his rehab," Jets head coach Robert Salah said.

"Just having him on the football field is a plus for everybody. It's a plus for him and a plus for his team-mates."

The update removes speculation of Rodgers returning against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve, which means Trevor Siemian is likely to start if Zach Wilson is sidelined due to a concussion.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 40-year-old confirmed he is not yet fully healthy as he continues his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon.

If the Jets had won last Sunday at the Miami Dolphins and remained in the hunt for a place in the playoffs, Rodgers stated he "would have pushed it as far as I could this week" to be ready to play against the Commanders on Sunday. However, they were routed 30-0 and eliminated from the playoff hunt for the 13th straight year.

"If I was 100 per cent today, I'd be pushing to play," Rodgers said. "But I'm not...I pushed it as far as I could."

Rodgers had surgery two days after suffering the injury and was trying to have the fastest return to the playing field of any known professional athlete.

Wednesday marks 14 weeks since the surgery, which reportedly included a 'speed bridge' - an internal brace on the Achilles tendon - a procedure to help expedite the healing process.

Rodgers added that he does not think next season will be his last in the NFL, adding he always wanted to play at least two years for the Jets.

He reiterated his excitement to play again and is optimistic about the Jets' future, pledging full faith in general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and the team needs to "reload" rather than "rebuild" during the offseason.

"I felt like when I came here that I got a renewed passion and love for the game," Rodgers said. "Everything has been amazing here.

"I wanted at least two years. I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I only played a couple of snaps.

"[I] Wasn't able to go out there and prove what I'm capable of, what we're capable of as a team. I don't think next year will be my last year.

"I think the future is very bright."