Damar Hamlin leads shortlist for Comeback Player of the Year after extraordinary return from cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has been announced as one of the finalists for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Buffalo Bills safety returned this season after suffering a cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game.

Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and made a remarkable recovery as he was discharged from hospital after nine days and cleared for full football activities three months later.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin records his first tackle since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in January

During the 2023 regular season, Hamlin played in five games for the Bills and was inactive for their other 12 but did suit up for both his team's playoff games.

Hamlin was thrust into the spotlight last week during the Bills' playoff loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs when he was used as the ball-carrier on a crucial fake punt in which he was stopped well short of a first down.

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) are the other finalists.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors, the league's awards special, on February 8 in Las Vegas ahead of the February 11 Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made an emotional return to Cincinnati, 10 months on from the same fixture where he suffered a cardiac arrest

At last year's NFL Honors, Hamlin gave a heartfelt speech as the medical staff that helped save his life stood behind him on the stage.

Hamlin won the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award that recognises one player who demonstrates a dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country.

MVP finalists announced

Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers running back, and four quarterbacks were named as finalists for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, which will also be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony in Super Bowl week.

Joining McCaffrey as a finalist are his teammate, Brock Purdy, and Purdy's fellow quarterbacks -- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys).

Jackson earned MVP honours in 2019.

Last year's winner, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, was not among the finalists.