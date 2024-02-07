Inside the Huddle podcast: Super Bowl bound Patrick Mahomes becoming the new Tom Brady of the NFL, says Phoebe Schecter

Patrick Mahomes can strengthen his case for consideration among the NFL's greats when he resumes his quest for a third Super Bowl ring on Sunday - but could the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback rival Tom Brady's record-breaking seven championships?

Mahomes is set to become the first quarterback to start in four Super Bowls before the age of 30 when he leads his team out against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas this weekend.

The two-time league MVP will have played in four of the last five Super Bowls, having also reached the AFC Championship Game during the 2021 playoffs.

Speaking on the latest edition of Inside the Huddle, Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter and Neil Reynolds likened Mahomes' Chiefs to Brady's great Patriots dynasty team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Inside The Huddle, Phoebe Schecter says she is hugely impressed with Brock Purdy's maturity and mindset as the quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl

"He is becoming the new Tom Brady, everybody gets this mood of 'as long as it's not the Chiefs' and that's what it used to be like with the Patriots," said Schecter on Inside the Huddle. "It's kind of got that same feeling to it and Mahomes is leading the way here.

"We remember back to the beginning of the season and I don't think any of us predicted the Chiefs would be back at the Super Bowl at all.

"Yes their defense has got them here, but what Mahomes has done and how he has found different ways to win and get the ball to his receivers, it's why they are where they are now. They have been creative."

Where in years gone by it has been Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense that has spearheaded their title charge, the 2023 season has seen the Chiefs lean on the dominance of Steve Spagnuolo's standout defense.

But having been hindered by dropped catches and costly mistakes throughout the campaign, Kansas City's passing attack has delivered a timely upturn in form to see off contenders in the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens and book their return to the Big Dance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter discuss the continued success of Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid on the Inside The Huddle podcast

"They are a championship team when you think about that aspect of it," said Reynolds. "They had the most drops in the NFL, they had roughly two per game and now they have had about one in the last two playoff games.

"They have tidied that up, Mahomes has thrown no interceptions, the defense has led the way. They have done it a different way, and that was the Patriot way.

"It's funny because four years ago going into the Super Bowl in Miami the Chiefs were the fresh new thing, they had finally seen off the Patriots, the Patriots were gone and the Chiefs were the good guys. Now Kelce is playing the villain!"

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in particular, has returned to something close to his devastating best to record 262 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the postseason.

On Monday the future Hall of Famer was met by boos during Opening Night of Super Bowl week - only to insist that it had fired him up even more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City Chiefs pair, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce faced a hostile crowd on Opening Night ahead of their Super Bowl clash against the San Francisco 49ers

"Everybody wants a storyline, everybody wants to have some sort of role," added Schecter. "Some teams do great at playing the villain and the underdog, you need a healthy mix of that.

"Every team needs that one bad guy, that one guy who finds a way to get under your skin.

"That's almost the difference with some of these great teams, they understand somebody almost needs to be that and he just happens to be the No 1 and most trusted target for Mahomes."

What do I need to know about Super Bowl LVIII?

Kick-off in the big game is at 11.30pm UK time live on Sky Sports NFL.

Watch all the best build-up coverage from 10pm, with Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter joined in Las Vegas by former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

You can also stream Sky Sports' live Super Bowl coverage with NOW.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player See how the San Francisco 49ers made it to Super Bowl LVIII

For subscribers, watch live on Sky Sports NFL on your TV or mobile device via the Sky Sports app or Sky Go, while non-subscribers can buy a NOW Sports Day Membership to stream the big game without a contract on a multitude of different devices.

On the Sky Sports NFL website and app we will keep you updated on all things Super Bowl, bringing you all of the latest news, player interviews, pundit analysis and podcasts ahead of the big game. And we'll have a live commentary page following Super Bowl LVIII itself - including video of the biggest touchdowns and moments from throughout the night.

Watch Super Bowl LVIII - the 49ers against the Chiefs - live on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday February 11. The game starts at 11.30pm. You can also stream Sky Sports' live Super Bowl coverage with NOW