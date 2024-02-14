Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: One person killed and 22 injured as shots fired

Kansas City officials said one person is dead and 22 people injured after shots fired during parade for Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday; at least eight children among the 22 shot; three people have been arrested

Kansas City officials say one person has been killed and 22 people have been injured after shots were fired during the parade for Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least eight children are among 22 shot at the conclusion of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, authorities say.

Police confirmed eight of the victims have immediate life-threatening injuries.

Three people have been arrested. There is no information yet on the motive.

Kansas City Police said earlier on X: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

They added: "Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.

Image: The parade was taking place outside of Union Station in Kansas City

"We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

The Mayor of Kansas City Quinton Lucas said at a press conference: "A few things I want to make sure we know at the the outset.

"We went out today looking to have a celebration and that celebration was marred by a shooting today.

"The Kansas City Chiefs have made clear that their prayers are with everyone today.

"We have received a call from the White House that offered all federal assistance for the investigation.

"First a thank you to the law enforcement, fire department, and other agencies.

"I, like many others, was running to safety. They were running to safety and I thank them for that.

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we had never expected in Kansas City and that we will remember for some time.

"We want to make sure that the people who did this are brought to justice.

"I think the initial response absolutely is anger. What people shouldn't have to remember is the threat of gun violence.

"I don't want us in our country, at every big event, have to think about the threat of being shot."

Police chief Stacey Graves added: "We are still gathering information on the number and status of victims but we know that one victim is deceased.

"Officers ran to danger and were there to keep everyone safe.

"I am angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.

"Because of bad actors, of which there were very few, this tragedy occurred.

"To the people who were injured in this tragedy, our hearts go out to you and your families.

"This is still an active investigation."

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement on social media, saying: "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on social media: "Praying for Kansas City."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted on social media: "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: "You're the ones who should be celebrated today."

The parade rally was taking place directly outside Union Station.

Image: Police respond to the scene

Image: A law enforcement officer looks around the scene after the incident

Image: Police cordoned off the area around Union Station

Image: Patrick Mahomes and his team-mates were celebrating their win at the parade

Thousands were in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.