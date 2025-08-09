NFL preseason: Detroit Lions' Morice Norris in stable condition and provides update after injury sees game with the Atlanta Falcons suspended

Detroit Lions' Morice Norris in stable condition after being taken off field in an ambulance during NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons; contest was suspended in final quarter after Norris' injury with that decision made by head coaches Dan Campbell and Raheem Morris

Players gather as the NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons is suspended following Morice Norris' injury

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris shared a social post on Saturday, saying he's OK and thanking people for their support, after he was taken off the field in an ambulance late in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The game was suspended in the fourth quarter after the 24-year-old was injured attempting to tackle Falcons rookie Nathan Carter with 14:50 to go in the fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.

Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes on the field before being loaded onto a stretcher and driven away in the ambulance.

The game was officially suspended with 6:31 remaining - the Lions led 17-10 at that point - with Detroit coach Dan Campbell saying it was the coaches' decision.

On Saturday Norris took to social media and reposted a screenshot about being grateful along with a Bible verse, adding a message of his own.

"Amen Amen," he posted on his Instagram story.

"I'm all good man don't stress," he said, adding he appreciates all of the support.

Norris, a former Fresno State standout, played in eight games last season after earning a spot on the team as an undrafted rookie.

Lions coach: Means a lot to see teams come together

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell:

"It's an eye-opener. It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective.

"When something like this happens, the silver lining is... the brotherhood. To see all those guys from that team, our team kind of come together and everybody's thinking about another player just means a lot."

Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said of Norris' injury: "Usually, you see a couple trainers out there. It's never good when they bring out the stretchers.

"We just started praying for him and hoping for the best. When it's taking that long, with that many people and that many trainers around him, you're just hoping for the best.

"I don't think anyone on that sideline wanted to play. We weren't part of that decision, but you could just look in everyone's eyes and see it wasn't worth it."

Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington added: "That's somebody's life, and that's bigger than football."