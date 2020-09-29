Titans-Steelers postponed after nine COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NFL Network reported three players and five personnel or staff members in the Titans' organisation tested positive

The Tennessee Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday, the NFL has confirmed, with four Titans players and five staff members having tested positive for coronavirus.

The Titans and Minnesota Vikings, who played each other on Sunday, have suspended in-person team activities this week because of the positive COVID-19 tests in the aftermath of Tennessee's 31-30 last weekend.

New from the league pic.twitter.com/RnLcZ9mSPj — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 30, 2020

Tennessee reported eight confirmed cases on Tuesday, with a fourth player, and ninth person in total, testing positive in Wednesday's latest round of testing.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that one additional Titans player tested positive, but no positive cases have come out of Minnesota. All other tests carried out came back negative.

The outbreak marks the first for the NFL involving players since the start of the 2020 regular season.

Minnesota are still scheduled to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, while Tennessee's match with the Steelers is set to be delayed by at least a day, depending on further test results.

3:02 Rob Ryan says the Tennessee Titans would be at a 'gross disadvantage' if unable to practice ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rob Ryan says the Tennessee Titans would be at a 'gross disadvantage' if unable to practice ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan says the Titans would be at a "gross disadvantage" if they were to be unable to practice ahead of their game against Pittsburgh.

"You can play the game, but you're not going to win it," Coach Ryan said on Sky Sports' NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm). "It's impossible to put in anything new for the game plan, you would have to go into the game with your bare-bones basics. That's it.

"They can get away with a fairly normal week if they can get into their facility of Wednesday. If they can't I don't see how they can play the game. It would be a gross disadvantage for Tennessee."

Both Tennessee and Minnesota continued to operate away from team facilities on Wednesday.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go.