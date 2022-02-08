Super Bowl LVI Diary: Hannah Wilkes touches down in Los Angeles, talks a possible Tom Brady comeback and sings to Eminem

Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes takes you on a tour round Los Angeles as the city builds up to Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Sky Sports NFL's Hannah Wilkes is in Los Angeles for all of the build-up to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, bringing you her daily diary as she goes behind-the-scenes at Super Bowl week...

Hello from Los Angeles! Super Bowl LVI is finally here and so are we! Well, four of us are.

The main show on Sky Sports NFL is back at base come Sunday, but our crew on the ground arrived on Sunday to bring you all the build-up from the City of Ángels itself.

We've been in town just over 24 hours and we've crammed quite a lot into them. I've noted a few things down for your entertainment...

Touchdown in the USA! Bamboozled by an immigration officer whistling a happy tune.

Sunday, 7.30pm

Like true Brits abroad, we're in an Irish Bar for dinner - complete with an unexpected Eminem singalong to get us ready for the half-time show.

Eminem is among the performers who will headline the Super Bowl LVI half-time show

Monday, 2am

Hello jet lag!

A look at some of the best plays from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from the 2021 NFL season

Monday, 10am

Super Bowl media credentials collected, we are IN!

Hannah Wilkes reports from Radio Row for Sky Sports News

We head straight to 'Radio Row' for our first live hit on Sky Sports News. Radio Row is where literally rows and rows of all of the global media organisations covering the Super Bowl will be housed under the same roof.

We bump into former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf and discover he's under center for a flag football game on Tuesday night. He joked on NFL Overtime this season that he wanted to go for Tom Brady's touchdown pass record - it's on!

Monday, 1pm

Popped into the 'Super Bowl Experience' to film a couple more links. It's like one giant NFL theme park and will be absolutely buzzing when it opens to fans on Thursday.

Check out some of the best plays from the likes of Odell Beckham Jr, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp as the Los Angeles Rams prepare for Super Bowl LVI.

Monday, 3pm

Headed to SoFi Stadium to film a couple of pieces to camera. It's already humming with activity, although we can't get into the stadium itself - it's locked down until Sunday so the half-time show, anthems and all the pageantry can be rehearsed in top secret.

Hannah pays a visit to SoFi Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday

While our cameraman supremo Si captures some "art", producer Greg is temporarily recruited as an iPhone cameraman for another reporter. After seriously working the angles for the guy we manage to reclaim Greg as our own.

Take a look at how the Los Angeles Rams made it to Super Bowl LVI, charting the highs and lows of their 2021 season.

Monday, 3.30pm

A small incident involving the world's worst golf cart. No one harmed, but pride damaged!

Monday, 4pm

Hello traffic!

Take a look at how the Cincinnati Bengals made it to Super Bowl LVI, charting the highs and lows of their 2021 season.

Monday, 5pm

Back to the 'Super Bowl Experience' to film a Sky Sports News piece with friend of Sky Sports NFL, The Ringer's Nora Princiotti.

With Tom Brady's "never say never" comments regarding a comeback, and Nora's background as the Patriots' beat reporter I ask her about that first... and get a laugh!

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds says Tom Brady is the greatest player the sport has ever seen and he is 'going out on top'

Brady eh? We're still talking about him during Super Bowl week whether he's here or not.

Monday, 7.30pm

Pizza!

Watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 13, with current players Kirk Cousins and Calais Campbell, and Hall of Famer Warren Moon among the guests joining Neil Reynolds for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.