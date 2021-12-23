NFL Predictions Week 16: Neil Reynolds stays six ahead of Jeff Reinebold going into Christmas slate of games

Neil Reynolds has again held on to his six-game lead over Jeff Reinebold as we head into Christmas and a bumper set of festive fixtures in the NFL... who will come out on top as they make their predictions for Week 16?

The pair both scored 11 in Week 15, with Jeff correctly calling the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New England Patriots, only to then come unstuck by picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Houston Texans - allowing Neil to regain the ground lost and hold a 145-139 lead over the season.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Week 10 6 6 Week 11 10 9 Week 12 9 9 Week 13 9 10 Week 14 12 12 Week 15 11 11 Total Points 145 139

But, far from learn his lesson, Jeff has once again backed the Jaguars to pick up just a third win of the season as they travel to the New York Jets. It's one of four differences between the pair's picks this week - here are Neil and Jeff's Week 16 predictions in full...

Week 16 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Thursday Night Football 49ers @ Titans, 1.20am 49ers 49ers Christmas Day Browns @ Packers, 9.30pm Packers Packers Colts @ Cardinals, 1.15am Colts Cardinals NFL Sunday on Sky Bills @ Patriots, 6pm Bills Patriots Steelers @ Chiefs, 9.25pm Chiefs Chiefs Washington @ Cowboys, 1.20am Cowboys Cowboys NFL Sunday Rams @ Vikings, 6pm Rams Rams Giants @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Buccaneers @ Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Jaguars @ Jets Jets Jaguars Lions @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Chargers @ Texans Chargers Chargers Ravens @ Bengals Ravens Ravens Bears @ Seahawks, 9.05pm Seahawks Seahawks Broncos @ Raiders, 9.25pm Broncos Raiders Monday Night Football Dolphins @ Saints, 1.15am Saints Saints

