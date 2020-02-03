San Francisco 49ers 20-31 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City celebrate

Kansas City rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win their first Super Bowl title for 50 years at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the NFL's 100th season, and at the 11th Championship game in Miami, Mahomes became the youngest ever player to win a Super Bowl and MVP award, while Andy Reid ended his long wait for a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams had significant leads in a see-saw contest, but Mahomes five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with less than three minutes remaining put the Chiefs in control before Williams ran in another TD to open up an 11-point deficit and set up the defense to end Kansas City's long wait.

When Kendall Fuller picked off San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the dying seconds, the victory was sealed.

Patrick Mahomes says that 'no one had their head down' as the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

After fitting team introductions from Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and Demi Lovato's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, the Chiefs started with the ball when the Niners elected to defer.

However, newly-crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa made an immediate impact for San Francisco, swatting down a Mahomes pass before the Chiefs QB misfired to Williams on third down.

After starting their opening drive at their own 18, the Niners opened the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Rookie wideout Deebo Samuel showed off his speed on a 32-yard gain down the right sideline, before scrambling again for another first-down pickup, although San Francisco were forced to settle for Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal.

In response, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs drive down to the San Francisco red zone. On third and 11 at the 15, Mahomes ran it himself, but despite picking up 12, Jimmie Ward came up with a huge hit to force the ball out and back one yard behind the first-down marker.

Patrick Mahomes gets the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid kept his attack back on the field and Williams converted up the middle on fourth. Two plays later, Mahomes took it himself on a QB option and powered in from one yard out to make it 7-3.

Despite San Francisco boasting a No 1-ranked passing defense, it was the Chiefs' D that created the first turnover.

Under heavy pressure, Garoppolo threw an ill-advised pass in the direction of Samuel, but Bashaud Breeland stepped in front to pick it off at the Kansas City 43-yard line.

Sammy Watkins found open space between three defenders for a 28-yard pickup, before the Chiefs again opted to be aggressive and go for it on fourth-and-one from the 19. Another QB option, and this time Mahomes tossed to Williams to convert.

However, San Francisco's tight coverage prevented Mahomes connecting with Darwin Thompson on third down, and instead Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3.

49ers charge back to lead

Kyle Juszczyk scores the San Francisco 49ers' opening touchdown of Super Bowl LIV.

With 10 minutes remaining until the half, the Niners gained 11 yards or more on five straight plays involving Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman then eventual touchdown-scorer Kyle Juszczyk. Garoppolo found his fullback at the 15 and he span out of a tackle, cut upfield and dived into the end zone.

The Niners got the ball back, but with little time left, an offensive pass interference call on George Kittle killed the drive and sent us to the half at 10-10 - only the fourth Super Bowl in history tied at half-time and a surprisingly low-scoring effort considering both teams had averaged over 32 points per game in the playoffs.

An excellent tackle by Breeland forced a fourth down and a 42-yard field goal from Gould to open the second-half scoring, and the Niners got the ball back shortly after.

On second and five, Bosa found his way to Mahomes to knock the ball out, but the QB recovered. But that forced a third and long, on which Mahomes threw his first interception of the postseason as Fred Warned stepped in front of Tyreek Hill at the San Francisco 45.

Raheem Mostert breaks through the Kansas City Chiefs defence to score in Super Bowl LIV for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers took advantage as NFC Championship game hero Mostert plunged in from one yard out after Samuel had picked up another 16 and Garoppolo fired a crucial third-down laser to Kendrick Bourne. 20-10.

Kansas City were beginning to put together a promising drive to start the fourth quarter, driving into San Francisco territory, but the Niners D took it away again.

After Mahomes was sacked by DeForest Buckner and faced a third down, he made another uncharacteristic misplaced pass as he fired behind Hill and it was intercepted by Tarvarius Moore at the 13.

However, San Francisco only managed to chew three minutes off the clock and Mahomes got the ball back with nine minutes left down 10 - and he heated up and never looked back.

Chiefs find a way thanks to Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes throws a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Kyle Shanahan correctly challenged a Tyreek Hill to prevent the Chiefs reaching midfield, but on the very next play Kansas City produced their longest play of the game when Mahomes launched downfield to Hill for 44.

A pass interference call in the end zone by Moore on Kelce produced a first and goal, and Mahomes went right back to Kelce for the touchdown. In typical Chiefs fashion, the drive lasted just two minutes and 30 seconds.

For the first time all game, the Chiefs defense forced a three-and-out, giving the ball back to Mahomes down 20-17 with five minutes left plus three timeouts and a drive starting at the 35.

With the momentum going their way, Kansas City streaked down the field. Mahomes evaded rushers to find Kelce for a first down, before lofting down the right sideline to Watkins for 38.

Williams stretches to score for the Kansas City Chiefs and takes the lead in Super Bowl LIV.

Then on third down, Mahomes flipped to Williams from five yards out and he reached for the pylon to give the Chiefs the go-ahead score with 2:44 remaining.

But that wasn't it from the Niners. Mostert broke free for 17 yards before the two-minute warning, and Bourne tacked on 16 more to reach midfield straight after. Garoppolo couldn't quite connect with Emmanuel Sanders deep on third down, and was sacked and the Chiefs took over with 1:25 still on the clock.

Looking to run out the clock, the Chiefs turned to Williams again and as the Niners sold out up the middle, he ran left and broke free for a 38-yard game-sealing score, meaning the Chiefs had scored 21 points in less than five minutes.