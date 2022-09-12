Hannah Wilkes brings you interviews with the NFL's leading ladies and discusses all things American Football.

Her Huddle brings you exclusive interviews with the leading ladies of the NFL, plus chinwags aplenty as Hannah Wilkes and a host of special guests cover all things football. From fresh takes on the latest news, to fantasy conundrums and all the weird and wonderful things that happen off the field, nothing is off limits, no holds are barred and everyone's welcome in Her Huddle.

Subscribe now on: Spreaker