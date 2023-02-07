Super Bowl LVII Diary: Hannah Wilkes takes you behind the scenes in Arizona for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl week in Arizona is under way ahead of the big game between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL's Hannah Wilkes is in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, bringing you her daily diary with all of the best nuggets from behind the scenes in Arizona in the build up to the big game...

Opening Night in Arizona

Having arrived in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, our Sky Sports crew is jet lagged, over-caffeinated and ready to go!

After a totally remote Super Bowl two years ago, and a skeleton crew on the ground in Los Angeles last year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it's absolutely brilliant to have a full team back for the week in Arizona as we build up towards Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Live Super Bowl LVII Live on

Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter are all here, along with a couple of producers keeping us all on track and a duo of excellent camera guys making it all work for TV (which is quite important, all things considered).

Super Bowl LVII artwork around Arizona

Jeff Reinebold, Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter record the Inside The Huddle podcast on Radio Row in Arizona

After a fairly low key first night, one though that did involve a rather epic game of Cards Against Humanity with some of the crew, the first stop on Monday morning was 'Radio Row', where all of the world's media reside for the week, for an Inside the Huddle podcast recording, before seven intrepid explorers then braved the harsh landscape of the Arizona desert in search of TV gold... well, we went to a National Park to film Neil's opening link for Sunday.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The trip did have some scenes of mild peril though. Mostly the obvious lesson that cactus nettles can do some harm. Who knew? (Everyone, you fools).

Hannah Wilkes and the Sky Sports NFL team filming out in the desert in Arizona during Super Bowl week

Next up, 'Opening Night'. For the first time since before the pandemic, the chaotic kick-off to the whole Super Bowl week spectacular was back in all its glory. A slight hiccup with credentials, however, meant that, initially, we couldn't get in.

Coach Reinebold was the first to get the "access denied" message on the scanners, and oh how we we laughed at him being put in a holding pen... that is until we all joined him.

Jeff Reinebold in media accreditation jail ahead of Opening Night of Super Bowl week

Crisis averted by Producer Mase, courtesy of a sprint over to the credential centre, and we were soon in and among the chaos of opening night.

All of the players from both teams were paraded on stage, there were thousands of fans in the stands, and a media scrum to get to the biggest names.

Things I learned; it turns out Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is quite good at pin the tail on the donkey, while the Chiefs players are really into Madden.

Watch Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 12, with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins and Efe Obada among the guests joining Neil Reynolds and Hannah Wilkes for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.