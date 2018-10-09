IOC approves three candidates for 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics was held in South Korea

Three candidates to host the 2026 Winter Olympics have been approved by the International Olympic Committee.

Calgary, Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo and Stockholm are the three battling to be named hosts for the Games, the IOC announced on Tuesday.

The next Winter Olympics, in 2022, will be held in Beijing, China. Pyeongchang, South Korea hosted the 2018 Games.

The host will be voted upon and named at the 134th IOC session in June 2019, which has been moved from Milan to Lausanne, Switzerland.

The IOC also announced during its 133rd session in Buenos Aires that there would be a refugee Olympic team at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Ten athletes - from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo - were in the inaugural refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

IOC president Thomas Bach said on Tuesday: "In an ideal world, we would not need to have a refugee team at the Olympic Games. But, unfortunately, the reasons why we first created a refugee Olympic team before the Olympic Games Rio 2016 continue to persist.

"This is the continuation of an exciting, human and Olympic journey, and a reminder to refugees that they are not forgotten."