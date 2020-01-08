Youth Winter Olympic Games: Ice skater seriously hurt during opening ceremony rehearsals

The accident happened in the Vaudoise Arena where the opening ceremony will be held

An ice skater has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall during rehearsals for the Youth Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony in Lausanne.

The 35-year-old Russian skater, who has not been named, suffered the injury on Tuesday evening after reportedly falling five metres onto the ice rink at the Vaudoise Aréna in Malley.

The skater had been suspended above the ice by a motorised pulley system when the accident happened. She was evacuated to a nearby hospital and is in a critical condition.

The Youth Olympics get underway in Lausanne this week

In a statement a local police spokesperson said the skater had lost her balance and mechanical failure was not to blame.

As a criminal investigation has been opened by the public prosecutor, the police spokesperson was unable to state whether the skater had been wearing a safety harness at the time.

The opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympic Games is scheduled for Thursday evening in the same arena. It will be the starting point for 14 days of competition.