Team GB: Coronavirus 'still an unknown', says deputy chef de mission Mike Hay

The potential impact of coronavirus on Team GB's preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics remains "a bit of an unknown", according to deputy chef de mission Mike Hay.

Last week Tokyo organisers admitted they were "seriously worried" about the outbreak while an IOC spokesperson confirmed "countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games."

But while Hay refused to be drawn on what could happen, provisions have been taken by Team GB to ensure the athletes' health and safety are properly looked after.

Hay told Sky Sports News: "We only know what we know right now. It is having an effect at the moment, clearly the proximity of Tokyo to China.

"They have already cancelled some test events in China for events at the winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 which were due to have happened about a week ago. So we are working with the IOC, the host organising committee, the World Health Organisation.

"We are trying to update our team leaders as much as we can, but it's a bit of an unknown. Always at the back of our minds it's the athletes' health and safety that are paramount for Team GB so it's a monitoring process at the moment."

Hay also confirmed plans are in place to mitigate the expected effects of extreme heat and humidity that occur in Tokyo in July and August - this summer's Games begin on July 24.

"We've been going out there a long time, probably for three or four years," he said. "The heat isn't necessarily a problem it's a combination of heat and humidity.

"Our athletes who compete outdoors have already experienced that, we've had a simulation camp along with a number of tests events last year.

"The organisers are putting in a lot of heat counter measures plans in place across all the venues and we are doing the same. It's a challenge and we are not getting away from that."

Continuing concerns around coronavirus persist amid news last week Chinese athletes had to provide a medical certificate and undergo a screening to prove they were not a health risk before they could compete against their Team GB counterparts in basketball qualification matches.