Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Dina Asher-Smith pulls out of Olympics 200m with hamstring injury

Dina Asher-Smith is out of the Tokyo Olympics 200m due to a hamstring injury

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the 200m at the Tokyo Olympic Games due to a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old failed to make the final of the 100m and then decided to withdraw from the 200m due to a hamstring injury she is still recovering from.

Following her third place in the 100m semi-final heats, Asher-Smith revealed that she had suffered an agonising hamstring tear in the final of the British Olympic trials.

Following discussions with coach John Blackie, Asher-Smith fought back the tears as she announced that she will have to withdraw from the 200m.

"I am going to pull out," Asher-Smith said. "John just had that conversation with me and that is the one [that's so tough].

"As a reigning world champion, and I was in such good shape, and you know that the Olympic champion is not too much of a further step."

Prior to the Games, the sprinter had pulled out of events in Stockholm and Gateshead, but the true extent of the injury had not been made public.

Asher-Smith said that she was initially told in Manchester that she had ruptured her hamstring. She was advised that the injury would require surgery and three or four months of rehabilitation after that.

She gained a second opinion and that revealed her hamstring was still attached, but it was significantly torn.

Dina Asher-Smith still managed to run 11.05 despite only having a weeks' worth of sprint training immediately before the Games

"The most frustrating thing for me is I was in the shape of my life and I can say that with my hand on heart," Asher-Smith said straight after her 100m semi-final.

"If you asked me six weeks ago, I was very confident I was going to win this [the 100m]. I'm being completely frank because I knew that every part of my race - my start, transition and finish - were better than some of the fastest women in the world.

"When you get a hurdle like that [the injury], suddenly everything re-jigs. I had the low of being told that it was impossible for me to even be in Tokyo. Then, being told that there was a chance.

"Thank you to all of my brilliant close friends who knew, and who have been with me emotionally. Thank you all for keeping my secrets.

"It's been a journey. I am honestly so proud to have come out here and run a 11.05 off a week's worth of sprint training, because I spent four weeks trying to run again."

Dina Asher-Smith has revealed the nightmare lead into the Games she has had after a hamstring tear six weeks ago

For Asher-Smith, pulling out of the 200m event which starts on Monday, is something that she's finding incredibly difficult to deal with.

"As the reigning world champion, and I was in such good shape, you just know that becoming the Olympic champion is not too much of a further step," she said.

"With the journey of having three weeks off running, a week running slowly and then just putting my spikes on, crossing my fingers and hoping for the best, I'm really proud to have been execute my races here. I'm really proud of everything that I've done to this point.

"When you are talking about the standard that I want to be at, and I know that I am capable of sometimes… there are plenty more championships for me to come and kill.

"We are in the middle of a four-to-five-year cycle and yes, I got a hamstring tear at the most inconvenient time, but it doesn't really change the fact of the calibre of athlete that I actually am.

"I know that if I want to showcase that, I just need a few more weeks of power training and speed endurance to fill that gap that we had when I was trying to walk again and extend my knee.

"John's told me that it's a no [for the 200m]. Even though that broke my heart because I'm a competitor, but he's wiser than me. Yes, these are the Olympics, but there will be another one."