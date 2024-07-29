Olympics 2024: Tom Daley and Noah Williams take silver in synchronised 10m platform diving as GB win first gold in team eventing

Tom Daley and Noah Williams claimed silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Daley and Williams produced six brilliant dives to guarantee at least a silver, but were ultimately beaten into the gold medal position by flawless Chinese pair Lian Junjie and Hao Yang, who led from the first round and finished on 490.35 points.

The British pair finished on 463.44 points, while Canada's Ryan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray took home the bronze.

Image: Daley and Williams celebrate their silver medal

Nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both teams tied on 105.00, but a brilliant third dive from Daley and Williams earned them the advantage that they would not relinquish.

Daley was competing at a fifth Olympic Games, returning from a two-year break from diving after he won gold during the delayed 2021 Tokyo Games.

Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and sons, Robbie and Phoenix, were in attendance, with the 30-year-old having said that being able to dive in front of them at an Olympics was a factor in his decision to return.

His silver in Paris is his fifth Olympic medal and sees him complete the set, as he secured three bronze medals across his home games in London 2012, Rio 2016 and in the 10m platform at Tokyo to go with his synchro gold.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's just so special," Daley told the BBC. "To be here, in Paris, diving in front of my son [Robbie], who actually asked me to come back, it's just so special. He's six years old now and I think he might remember some of this.

"It completes the set. I now have one of every colour."

On the possibility of also competing in four years' time at Los Angeles 2028, Daley added: "I don't know. Right now I want to enjoy today and then we'll see what the future holds."

It is 24-year-old Williams' first Olympic medal, with Daley having changed partners since winning gold in Tokyo with Matty Lee who was ruled out of these Games due to injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team GB's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen give their reaction after securing bronze in the women's synchronised 3m diving event

It continues a successful spell in the pool in Paris for the Team GB diving squad after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper took bronze on Saturday in the women's synchronised 3m springboard.

Great Britain win first gold medal in team eventing

Team GB won their first gold medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics as eventing riders Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen emerged victorious in the team event on Monday.

The British team ended the three-day competition with a combined score of 91.3 penalty points, ahead of France in silver with 103.6 and Japan who took the bronze with 115.8.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Canter, Collett and McEwen and had enjoyed a perfect opening day on Saturday, chalking up record low scores for the dressage phase both as a group and for Collett individually.

A total of 15.8 penalties incurred on Sunday's cross-country stage had made it tight at the top with second-placed France, but a clear round from McEwen in the show-jumping final, with one fence down from both Canter and Collett was good enough to seal victory.

It's a fifth gold for Team GB since eventing has been on the Olympic programme, making them the most successful eventing nation ever.

"I am on top of the world," Collett told the BBC. "I have never ridden in an atmosphere like that. Thankfully I have a trusty horse and team-mates as well and thankfully we brought it home."

McEwen said: "It was a class last round from Laura to get the gold, the first of the Games. It has been a rollercoaster but we rose to the occasion."

Archery disappointment for Team GB | What we know so far

Elsewhere on Monday, there was disappointment in the men's team archery for Team GB's squad of Tom Hall, Conor Hall and Alex Wise as they failed to make the quarter-finals.

Fifth seeds Chinese Taipei - who won 54-53, 58-56, and 56-55 across the three sets - advanced into the last eight and a meeting with fourth seeds China.

Hall said: "It's a difficult one to take. We didn't shoot badly but we didn't shoot our very best. We've turned up against a very good, very strong Chinese Taipei side who have got great pedigree."

British judo star Lele Nairne's Olympic hopes were also ended with a 10-0 first-round defeat to Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia in the under-57 kilograms category.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 26-year-old said: "Not the fight I wanted. I'm very disappointed. She's a tough, tough competitor, and I wish the best for her."

And in the women's badminton, Team GB's Kirsty Gilmour saw off Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra in her first group match, winning 2-0 in straight sets (21-13 21-11).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

She returns to action at 6.30pm on Tuesday, taking on China's He Bingjiao, a player she is level with at 2-2 in their career head-to-head.

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.