Olympics 2024: GB rowers Emily Craig and Imogen Grant, trampolinist Bryony Page and equestrian team win gold

Great Britain's gold-medal tally at the Paris Olympics is up to nine after glory for rowers Emily Craig and Imogen Grant was followed by victory for Bryony Page in the women's trampoline as well as the equestrian jumping team.

Craig and Grant dominated the women's lightweight double sculls to win in a time of 6:47.06, over a second ahead of Romania (6:48.78) with Greece (6:49.28) in third.

The British pair are unbeaten in this event since an agonising fourth-placed finish in Tokyo three years ago when they missed out on an Olympic medal by 0.01 seconds.

Trampoline gymnast Page then landed her first Olympic gold, having taken silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo five years later, as she beat neutral athlete Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya and Canada's Sophiane Methot with a score of 56.480.

Page's victory was confirmed when Hu Yicheng of China, the final athlete to go, bounced off the trampoline.

Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles then won gold in the team jumping final, recording just two time penalties - one each for Maher and Brash with Charles laying down a faultless run - to eclipse USA and France.

Maher won individual gold in Tokyo three years ago, while both he and Brash were members of the team that secured gold in 2012, as was Charles' father Peter.

Men's rowers take silver after being pipped by Croatia late on

Elsewhere, rowers Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George claimed silver in the men's pairs - taking GB's rowing medal haul in these Games to six (two gold, two silver, two bronze) - while divers Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding took bronze in the men's 3m synchro.

Wynne-Griffith and George - part of the GB men's eight that won bronze in Tokyo in 2021 - were pipped late on by Croatian brothers Valent and Martin Sinkovic having led for almost the entire race.

Team GB finished less than half a second behind Croatia's winning time of 6:23.66 with Switzerland taking the bronze.

George said: "I don't think I want to watch that back it was so close! We did an awesome race, exactly what we said we wanted to do and we're proud of what we achieved. These things happen.

"We came in as favourites. All season whenever we've won we've reminded ourselves that we're going to be hunted and we tried to go well and we did - just three strokes short. I'm proud."

Wynne-Griffith added: "I made a mistake on the line and that's racing for you [but] Olympic silver medallists - I'm so proud of what we did. I can't fault the passion and grit. I've enjoyed the ride."

Success continues for British divers in Paris

Laugher, meanwhile, secured the fourth Olympic diving medal of his career as his and Harding's score of 438.15 was good enough for third, behind China (446.10) and Mexico (444.03).

Laugher had won gold in the 3m synchro in Rio with Chris Mears, as well as individual medals in the 3m springboard in Rio (silver) and Tokyo (bronze).

Britain have now won four diving medals in Paris, with Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper starting the success when they took bronze in the women's 3m synchro springboard on the opening day.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams claimed silver in the men's 10m synchro platform, with Andrea Spendolini-Sireiex and Louis Toulson then bagging bronze in the women's event.

Laugher said: "We've done fantastically, four medals from four synchro events is unreal. What we've achieved as a team is wonderful. That first medal set us off in good stead to continue on.

"We really wanted to make it four from four. We knew we could, so it is a really wonderful day and one to cherish forever."

Wilson must wait to go for windsurfing gold

Windsurfer Emma Wilson's bid to become Great Britain's first Olympic champion in her event has been delayed until Saturday due to light winds in Marseille.

The 25-year-old is guaranteed a medal after winning eight of the 14 qualification races and conditions are scheduled to improve on Saturday for the three-strong final.

Wilson was a bronze medallist at Tokyo 2020.

