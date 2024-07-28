Olympics 2024 - Day three: Paris schedule, latest results, July 29 events and start times, Team GB medal hopes

Tom Daley teams up with Noah Williams to defend his 10m synchro title; Tom Pidcock searches for a second gold in the men's mountain bike cross-country; Medals to be won in swimming, diving and equestrian on Monday in Paris
Sunday 28 July 2024 22:40, UK
There are 19 gold medals up for grabs on day three at the 2024 Olympic Games. We look at where those medals will be won and which Brits will be in action on Monday.
Tom Daley will be joined by Noah Williams as the British pair compete for a medal in the men's 10m synchronised diving, with strong competition coming via China's triple world champions Lian Junjie and Hao Yang.
Seonaid McIntosh competes in the 10m air rifle event from 8.30am, before Michael Bargeron takes part in the men's event from 11am.
World champion Tom Pidcock also returns to action in the mountain biking cross-country event from 1.30pm, as he looks to defend the gold won in Tokyo, with Pidcock joined on Elancourt Hill by under-23 world champion Charlie Aldridge.
Adam Burgess, meanwhile, is among the medal hopes in the men's canoe slalom C1 event from 2.30pm, in which he will be up against Tokyo champion Benjamin Savsek.
Team GB's eventing team of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen are in a prime position for a medal going into the final day, with everything coming down to the show jumping competition at 12:15pm. The trio currently lead the team standings after accumulating 82.5 penalties, with Collett and McEwen also in contention for individual medals.
Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse have a podium finish in their sights as they compete in the men's team gymnastics final from 4.30pm, having qualified third for the final.
There will be medals won in judo, with Lele Nairne competing in the women's -57kg and archery, as the men's team finals take place, featuring Team GB's Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise.
Team GB will also be aiming for more success in the pool, following on from Adam Peaty's silver medal on Sunday, with 2023 world champion Matt Richards and Duncan Scott lining up in the men's 200m freestyle final.
Other Brits set to chase medals include Oliver Morgan in the men's 100m backstroke final and Angharad Evans in the women's 100m backstroke final.
Great Britain's women's rugby sevens side face South Africa as they try to secure a quarter-final spot and the women's hockey players take on Australia, while super-heavyweight Delicious Orie begins his Olympics campaign against Armenia's Davit Chaloyan.
0830 Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle
1000 Diving - Men's Synchronised 10m Platform (British interest: Tom Daley and Noah Williams)
1000 Equestrian - Eventing Team Jumping
1100 Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle
1310 Cycling Mountain Bike - Men's Cross-country (British interest: Tom Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge)
1400 Equestrian - Eventing Individual Jumping
1600 Judo - Women -57 kg
1600 Skateboarding - Men's Street
1611 Archery - Men's Team
1618 Judo - Men -73 kg
1620 Canoe Slalom - Men's Canoe Single
1630 Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Team (Team GB in contention)
1930 Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley
1940 Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle (British interest: Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott)
2019 Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke (British interest: Oliver Morgan)
2025 Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke (British interest: Angharad Evans)
2041 Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle
2045 Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual
2110 Fencing - Men's Foil Individual
Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.
Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.
Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.