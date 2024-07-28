Olympics 2024 - Day three: Paris schedule, latest results, July 29 events and start times, Team GB medal hopes

There are 19 gold medals up for grabs on day three at the 2024 Olympic Games. We look at where those medals will be won and which Brits will be in action on Monday.

Team GB athletes and medal hopes

Tom Daley will be joined by Noah Williams as the British pair compete for a medal in the men's 10m synchronised diving, with strong competition coming via China's triple world champions Lian Junjie and Hao Yang.

Seonaid McIntosh competes in the 10m air rifle event from 8.30am, before Michael Bargeron takes part in the men's event from 11am.

World champion Tom Pidcock also returns to action in the mountain biking cross-country event from 1.30pm, as he looks to defend the gold won in Tokyo, with Pidcock joined on Elancourt Hill by under-23 world champion Charlie Aldridge.

Adam Burgess, meanwhile, is among the medal hopes in the men's canoe slalom C1 event from 2.30pm, in which he will be up against Tokyo champion Benjamin Savsek.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We've put our Olympic correspondents Geraint Hughes and Miriam Walker Khan to the test with quite possibly one of the weirdest Olympic quizzes ever

Team GB's eventing team of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen are in a prime position for a medal going into the final day, with everything coming down to the show jumping competition at 12:15pm. The trio currently lead the team standings after accumulating 82.5 penalties, with Collett and McEwen also in contention for individual medals.

Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse have a podium finish in their sights as they compete in the men's team gymnastics final from 4.30pm, having qualified third for the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Favourite Olympics memory? Dream athlete to chat to? Get to know Max Whitlock, the most successful gymnast in British history, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

There will be medals won in judo, with Lele Nairne competing in the women's -57kg and archery, as the men's team finals take place, featuring Team GB's Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise.

Team GB will also be aiming for more success in the pool, following on from Adam Peaty's silver medal on Sunday, with 2023 world champion Matt Richards and Duncan Scott lining up in the men's 200m freestyle final.

Other Brits set to chase medals include Oliver Morgan in the men's 100m backstroke final and Angharad Evans in the women's 100m backstroke final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Miriam Walker-Khan outlines which Team GB stars could win medals in the aquatics events.

Great Britain's women's rugby sevens side face South Africa as they try to secure a quarter-final spot and the women's hockey players take on Australia, while super-heavyweight Delicious Orie begins his Olympics campaign against Armenia's Davit Chaloyan.

When will gold medals be won on Monday?

0830 Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle

1000 Diving - Men's Synchronised 10m Platform (British interest: Tom Daley and Noah Williams)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Daley says his son was behind his decision to make a comeback to compete at a fifth Olympic Games.

1000 Equestrian - Eventing Team Jumping

1100 Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle

1310 Cycling Mountain Bike - Men's Cross-country (British interest: Tom Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge)

1400 Equestrian - Eventing Individual Jumping

1600 Judo - Women -57 kg

1600 Skateboarding - Men's Street

1611 Archery - Men's Team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England explains what life is like inside the Olympic Village, including why there is no junk food and what it's like to sleep on a cardboard bed!

1618 Judo - Men -73 kg

1620 Canoe Slalom - Men's Canoe Single

1630 Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Team (Team GB in contention)

1930 Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley

1940 Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle (British interest: Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott)

2019 Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke (British interest: Oliver Morgan)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen secure bronze in the women's 3m synchronised diving event, just hours into the first official day of the 2024 Olympics.

2025 Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke (British interest: Angharad Evans)

2041 Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle

2045 Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual

2110 Fencing - Men's Foil Individual

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England explains what life is like inside the Olympic Village, including why there is no junk food and what it's like to sleep on a cardboard bed!

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports' digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.