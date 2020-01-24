Nic Coward appointed interim chief-executive of UK Athletics

Nic Coward is the new interim chief executive of UK Athletics

Nic Coward has been appointed as the interim chief executive of UK Athletics.

Zara Hyde Peters had been due to start work as the governing body's new boss last month, but did not take up the position following reports related to a safeguarding issue.

The Times Newspaper alleged that Hyde Peters' husband, Mike Peters, was allowed to continue as a coach at Coventry Godiva Harriers despite being banned from teaching for an "inappropriate relationship" with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Hyde Peters, whose appointment by UKA was announced in August, had been vice-chair of Coventry Godiva Harriers at the time.

Coward, former General Secretary of the Premier League and chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, will now take up the position until a permanent appointment is made.

"I'm delighted to be joining UK Athletics as interim CEO," said Coward.

"Athletics is a sport that captures the nation's imagination each and every year, but Olympic and Paralympic year is even more special.

"I'm looking forward to working with the board and all the team, across the organisation, at such an important time for the sport."

Chris Clark, Chair of UK Athletics added: "Olympic and Paralympic year is always hugely important for the sport and it's essential we continue to make progress in these final few months in the approach to the Games.

"Appointing an interim CEO is the first important step to ensure we have strong leadership for the sport working alongside our management team and the board, and ultimately supporting our world-class programme so they all give their very best in Tokyo.

"Nic is a highly experienced sport executive and will provide an important leadership role until such time our next CEO, currently being recruited, can start."