Cheltenham Festival: Day Two recap - Put The Kettle On wins Queen Mother Champion Chase

HALFWAY THROUGH!That completes our coverage of the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, with Put The Kettle On taking the honours for Aidan Coleman and Henry de Bromhead in the Champion Chase. De Bromhead also saddled Bob Olinger to win the opener under Rachael Blackmore who completed a double of her own on Sir Gerhard in the Bumper.Sir Gerhard gave Willie Mullins a double after Monkfish's earlier victory, but possibly the star of the show was Tiger Roll as he returned to his best to win the Cross Country Chase.All that meant six Irish-trained winners on the day with only Sky Pirate preventing a 'green sweep'. We will be back on Thursday with coverage of Day 3 of the Festival and you can do your form studying here...