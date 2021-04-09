Grand National recap: Jockey Rachael Blackmore makes history by winning the Grand National on Minella Times

GREAT DAY FOR RACINGThat's about it from me - many thanks for your company this afternoon. I didn't trouble you with my selections and that proved a predictably wise move as neither managed to complete!Still delighted about the result and what racing fan would not be on such a great day for the sport? Many congratulations to Rachel Blackmore, all of the winning connections and Minella Times, who made it all possible of course!I think this quote from Blackmore is a nice one to end on: "This is a massive deal for me personally, not the fact I'm a female. "The thing that hit me when I crossed the line was that I'd won the National, not that I'm the first female to win the National. I'm just delighted."