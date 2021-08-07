Shergar Cup: Hayley Turner leads Ladies team and Adam Kirby captains Great Britain as Ascot fixture returns

CHALLENGE NEXTWe race over a mile-and-a-half for our next (2.00), the Shergar Cup Challenge.Ireland are in need of some quick points, as they trail the field as it stands.They have favourite Spanish Kiss for William Knight here, with Tadhg O'Shea in the saddle.Sean Levey rides Sam Cooke for the Rest of the World, with Nicola Currie looking for a quickfire double on HMS President (pictured, in red)for the Ladies.It's a quick turnaround for HMS President, who finished second in the Racing League on Thursday.