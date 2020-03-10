Cheltenham Festival Day One recap

THAT'S A WRAP!Thanks to everyone for being with us this afternoon for coverage of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. And what a day it was - from the thrilling win of Shishkin in the Supreme to the brilliant Champion Hurdle win of Epatante and the great duel between Honeysuckle and Benie Des Dieux in the Mares' Hurdle. We'll be back again on Wednesday morning for build up to day two, which includes the Champion Chase and the reappearance of Grand National hero Tiger Roll as he tries to defend his Cross Country Chase crown.See you tomorrow!