Cheltenham Festival: Champion Chase day LIVE!

ENVOI SHOWS HIS CLASSThere were a couple of moments of doubt, but in the end that was an impressive victory from Envoi Allen in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, the opening race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.Ireland's banker of the week came off the bridle between the last two flights but by the time he got to the last, the race was in control for Davy Russell's mount and they eased clear on the run-in to beat Gordon Elliott stable companion Easywork.The Big Getaway ran a cracker off the front but weakened after the last and came home third, while there was promise from The Big Breakaway who kept going for fourth having been on and off the bridle almost from flag fall.