Cheltenham Festival: Gold Cup day recap

THAT'S ALL FROM US!We've reached the end of the week and the time has come to log off.Right from Shishkin's win in the Supreme to Indefatigable's last-gasp success in the Martin Pipe, it has been a cracking Cheltenham Festival.Epatante looks a star in the making based on her Champion Hurdle success, Politologue turned back the clock in the Champion Chase, Lisnagar Oscar shocked the Stayers Hurdle favourites and today Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to retain his Gold Cup crown.Now we are left to wonder what will happen to the remainder of the National Hunt season as the Coronavirus pandemic's grip on sport tightens.We'd love to be back with you for the Grand National next month, but who honestly knows whether that will even take place.Thanks to everyone for their support this week - it's been hard work but great fun to keep you all updated with everything from Prestbury Park.For now, here are some of the best colour memories from the week.Take care everyone!