Sands Of Mali to contest the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan

Sands Of Mali is set to start off what could be an exciting campaign in the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan on March 30.

Trainer Richard Fahey reports the Group One-winning speedster to have wintered well so far and on course for another six-furlong contest at the top level on his seasonal debut.

"The plan is to go to World Cup night in Dubai. Everything's going according to plan," said the Musley Bank handler.

"He's a Group One-winning sprinter and you can hand-pick the races for them.

"I think he's due to go over to Dubai about six or seven days before the race.

"We're very pleased with him."

Fahey has always held Sands Of Mali in high regard and the four-year-old colt justified that opinion when taking the scalp of Harry Angel in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

Sands Of Mali had begun 2018 with victories in a Group Three at Chantilly and the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, before having a slight blip in late summer after finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.