Master Debonair set for Champion Bumper at Cheltenham

Colin Tizzard

Master Debonair will bid to emulate his now-retired multiple Grade One-winning stablemate Cue Card by striking gold in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old was a Listed victory at the course in November and will try to follow in the hoofprints of Cue Card, who claimed the two-mile Grade One contest in 2010.

Tizzard said: "He was second at Cheltenham this season, then he won a Listed bumper there. We have purposely held him back, as he can have another few runs in the spring. He was very good in a gallop at Wincanton.

"He has done his work and won't need to do any more, so we will take him there for the Champion Bumper. Spring ground will be fine for him.

"He is quite a fast horse. He has got form in the bag, but whether it is good enough is anyone's guess.

"Hopefully next year we can aim for a Supreme Novices' Hurdle, as that is what we think of him. He is a good horse. You don't know where he will end up."