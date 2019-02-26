Donald McCain to saddle runners at Musselburgh

Donald McCain

Donald McCain will saddle two runners at Musselburgh as restrictions on his yard are lifted, following the equine influenza outbreak which saw racing shut down for six days.

The virus was first found at McCain's Cheshire base on February 6, forcing the British Horseracing Authority into the unprecedented action of calling off the following day's racing late that night.

Three horses initially tested positive for the infection before three more failed tests, including Raise A Spark who had run at Ayr that week.

Thankfully, despite further cases of the disease being found, racing was able to resume - and now all McCain's string have returned clear test results, allowing his horses to return to the track on Wednesday.

He runs Henry's Joy in the HGP And Partner's 800 Homes Chase and The Character in the Introducing Racing TV Handicap Hurdle. Both will be ridden by Brian Hughes.

"It's great to get a couple of runners back, so hopefully they run well," said McCain.

"We backed off them a little bit for a week or so, but we never completely stopped.

"My staff have been brilliant, as have my owners, so we just want to get back at it."

Henry's Joy, who will face just three opponents, is set to be McCain's first runner for three weeks.

He said: "Henry's Joy is stepping up to three miles for the first time, but it looks like he wants it - we're going to have to give it a go at some point.

"He's only a young horse and hasn't done an awful lot wrong.

"The Character ran well at Haydock - he probably just needed it a touch, because he didn't quite get home. He's won at Musselburgh before - so that suits."