Hayley Turner excited about Ripp Orf chance

Jockey Hayley Turner

Hayley Turner feels she has a good chance of being only the second female jockey to win the Unibet Lincoln when she partners Ripp Orf in the big handicap at Doncaster on Saturday.

Alex Greaves guided Amenable to victory for David Barron in 1991, and Turner is looking forward to the ride on a horse she has had success on in the past.

She has ridden the David Elsworth-trained gelding five times and has only been out of the first three once.

"I'm really pleased to have got the ride on him. I won the Victoria Cup, so I know him well - he's a horse that just takes a bit of knowing," Turner told Sky Sports Racing.

"The big field will suit him, the lack of rain will probably help as well. He has won on soft ground, but it's a mile.

"I know he's going very well at home. He led me in a gallop the other day and I couldn't get close to him, so fingers crossed.

"It's a bit of a cavalry charge. You need a bit of luck and a good draw."