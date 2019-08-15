Henry Candy in no rush with Limato

Henry Candy could be forced to wait until next month's Park Stakes at Doncaster before bringing dual Group One winner Limato back to the track.

The Paul Jacobs-owned seven-year-old was scratched from the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday after producing a dirty scope.

Having failed to beat a rival on his last outing in the July Cup at Newmarket, the Tagula gelding may now bid to bounce back in the seven-furlong Group Two contest he claimed in 2015.

Candy said: "He wouldn't have run in the Hungerford anyway because of this ground. I didn't confirm on Monday for the Hungerford, as his scope was not quite right.

"He might be off for a week or two, we will just have to see how he goes.

"If he doesn't run at York or at Goodwood next weekend he would probably wait until Doncaster for the Park Stakes.

"He was fine after Newmarket, he just decided that wasn't for him on the day."