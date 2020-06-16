Royal Ascot: Day 1 round-up - treble for Jim Crowley

Jockey Jim Crowley completed a treble in the colours of owner-breeder Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

The former champion jockey scored on board Motakhayyel, Battaash and Nazeef as racing took place behind closed doors at the Berkshire track, with The Queen missing the meeting for the first time since her coronation in 1953.

Battaash claimed a scorching victory in the King's Stand Stakes, while the John Gosden-trained Frankly Darling was another impressive winner in the Ribblesdale Stakes under Frankie Dettori.

The Charlie Hills-trained Battaash made it third-time lucky in the five-furlong showpiece after finishing second to Blue Point in the last two years.

The 5-6 favourite broke smartly and was always travelling smoothly in the hands of Crowley.

When Crowley pressed the button, Battaash put daylight between himself and his rivals to score as he liked. Equilateral grabbed second place on the line from Liberty Beach to give Hills the first two home.

Crowley got the ball rolling as Motakhayyel finished with a flourish to claim top honours in the opening Buckingham Palace Handicap.

Image: Crowley gets off the mark on Motakhayyel

A large field of 23 runners swiftly split into three groups, with 14-1 shot Motakhayyel always positioned in the group that raced closest to the empty stands in the hands of Crowley.

Entering the final furlong, Motakhayyel disputed the lead with fellow Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned runner Mutamaasik, but the former, trained by Richard Hannon, came home best to score a shade comfortably.

Jack's Point, a largely unconsidered 66-1 shot, chased home the winner to beat Mutamaasik to the runner-up spot, with Cliffs Of Capri finishing fourth.

Nazeef was among the leading contenders for the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes and travelled kindly towards the rear of the field for much of the contest.

Image: Nazeef completes Crowley's treble

Just for a moment it appeared big outsider Invitational may have cut loose, but she ultimately weakened fairly quickly and Nazeef charged home under her in-form rider - just getting the better of Agincourt by a head in a driving finish.

Queen Power, the 3-1 joint-favourite along with the bitterly disappointing Jubiloso, was best of the rest in third.

That completed a double for Gosden after Frankly Darling had given him his 50th Royal Ascot winner in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Image: Frankly Darling lands the Ribblesdale Stakes

The daughter of Frankel made light of jumping up in class from a maiden to a Group Two on just her third start as Dettori gave the well-backed 11-8 favourite a confident ride.

He had Frankly Darling beautifully placed behind the pace-setting Golden Lips before setting sail for home two furlongs from home.

She quickly put the race to bed and was in no danger thereafter, crossing the line a length and three-quarters to the good over the Aidan O'Brien-trained Ennistymon. O'Brien's Passion was another two-and-a-half lengths away in third place.

O'Brien had struck earlier in the Queen Anne Stakes as Circus Maximus got the better of Terebellum in a pulsating climax.

Winner of the St James's Palace Stakes 12 months ago, the four-year-old was the 4-1 favourite to double his Royal Ascot tally, just ahead of Gosden's Terebellum, and the big two fought out a thrilling finish.

Image: Circus Maximus (right) battles to victory in the Queen Anne

There was little to choose between the pair entering the final furlong and no quarter was given by either horse, with Ryan Moore aboard Circus Maximus and Dettori on Terebellum both in full flight.

As the line loomed, Circus Maximus just began to get the better of the argument and was a head in front where it mattered.

Pyledriver sprang an 18-1 surprise in the King Edward VII Stakes for William Muir and Martin Dwyer.

Image: Pyledriver wins the King Edward VII Stakes

Second in the Classic Trial at Kempton earlier this month, Pyledriver looked to be travelling particularly well at the top of the straight and responded in style when Dwyer gave the signal.

Arthur's Kingdom tried to go with him while hot favourite Mogul took his time to get going down the middle of the track, but Pyledriver was too strong, running out a two-length winner.

Coeur De Lion lunged late to land the concluding Ascot Stakes for trainer Alan King and 5lb claimer Thore Hammer Hansen.

Plenty of the runners had cried enough entering the latter stages of the two-and-a-half-mile handicap, and it briefly looked like Nicky Henderson's Verdana Blue would deliver for favourite-backers when taking over the running from Summer Moon in the final furlong.

However, 16-1 shot Coeur De Lion could be spotted making late progress in the first-time visor and got up in the dying strides.

