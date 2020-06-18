Super six for Jim Crowley at Royal Ascot

Thursday 18 June 2020 16:44, UK

Khaloosy wins well under Jim Crowley
Khaloosy ran out an emphatic winner of the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot to give the meeting's leading jockey Jim Crowley his sixth winner of the week.

It was a fourth for trainer Roger Varian and a sixth winner for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Overwrite took the 22 runners along until Andrea Atzeni brought the strongly-fancied Finest Sound to lead - but he was immediately challenged by Khaloosy (9-2).

The 11-4 favourite was quickly brushed aside as Khaloosy swept clear to score by four and a half lengths. Cherokee Trail was another four lengths back in third, with Enemy a head away in fourth.