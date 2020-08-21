Royal Ascot trio among Prix Morny nine

Royal Ascot victors Campanelle, Tactical and Nando Parrado head a field of nine for what promises to be a fascinating juvenile showdown in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville.

The Wesley Ward-trained Campanelle has won each of her two starts to date, triumphing in a Gulfstream maiden before crossing the Atlantic to lift the Queen Mary Stakes in Berkshire.

She will again be ridden by Frankie Dettori, who has combated Covid-19 quarantine restrictions by remaining in France since a big-race double at Deauville last weekend.

Tactical, who is trained by Andrew Balding for the Queen, was also a Royal meeting winner - bagging the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes before making a successful transition to Group Two company in Newmarket's July Stakes last time.

The travel restrictions currently in place mean last year's Arc-winning rider Pierre-Charles Boudot will don the royal silks in the six-furlong Group One.

Nando Parrado, a shock 150-1 winner of the Coventry Stakes, bids to prove that success was no fluke - with Clive Cox having booked multiple French champion Christophe Soumillon for the mount.

The British challenge is further strengthened by the Mick Channon-trained Cairn Gorm, who is unbeaten in three starts and claimed a Group Three at Deauville at the start of the month. Gerald Mosse takes over from Tom Marquand in the saddle.

Richard Fahey's Rhythm Master, an impressive winner of his only start at Haydock, completes the British quartet.

Local runners Farfar, Livachope, Winvalchope and Acapulco Gold complete the lin- up for a race which is worth more than £100,000 to the winner.