IHRB probe new video on social media

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has confirmed it is investigating "further social media content" after a video, which shows an individual appearing to sit on a dead horse, was posted on Monday night.

The footage follows just two days after trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed an image of him taking a phone call while sitting on a dead horse was genuine.

The trainer is "fully cooperating" with an IHRB investigation into the incident after the photograph on his gallops appeared on Twitter on Saturday night.

On Tuesday morning, the IHRB posted on its own Twitter account that a further investigation is under way.

The statement read: "The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation."