Storm Eunice: Fakenham and Lingfield Friday meetings abandoned as strong winds and rain threaten racing across Britain

Lingfield and Fakenham's Friday race meetings have been abandoned due to high winds caused by Storm Eunice.

Weather warnings are in place across most of the UK - including rare red warnings for wind, with extremely strong gusts expected to develop in the South West of England throughout Friday morning, which will spread north and east.

It is expected to cause more widespread damage than Storm Dudley, which blew its way through on Wednesday night.

Fakenham was called off on Thursday due to the extreme nature of the weather warnings, while Lingfield failed a Friday morning inspection.

Kelso, in Scotland, passed its morning inspection and will race as scheduled on Friday, while Southwell's evening meeting is subject to an inspection at 10am.

Tough conditions exercising horses this morning but @KelsoRacecourse has been given the go ahead and we will do our best to get out 9 runners there safely 🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/71FELmerV3 — Nick Alexander (@kinneston) February 18, 2022

Haydock's Grand National Trial meeting on Saturday is subject to a precautionary inspection at 8am on Saturday morning, although the track is currently fit to race.

Kirkland Tellwright, clerk of the course at Haydock, is hoping the storm has abated by the time their meeting.

"The main concern has been wind, which would be a problem on a raceday but shouldn't be the day before. There will be a lot of damage to repair, no doubt," he said.

"Saturday is expected to be blustery, gusts of wind and more rain. Having walked the course a couple of times today, I'm pretty optimistic we'll get through.

"The hurdle course is heavy, soft in places, and is not in a bad place. The chase course is heavy, and very heavy in one or two places so we might be bypassing them. I've taken the second fence out in the back straight mainly as a precaution because it gives us more options in terms of how we get past that location."