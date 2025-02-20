Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-weather action from Newcastle follows Lingfield's jumps card

Newcastle's all-weather card takes over from Lingfield's National Hunt meeting on a jam-packed Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.30 Newcastle - Badri and Paddy's Day fancied for feature

Michael Herrington's Badri landed a bit of a gamble when scoring at Southwell last month and he will be popular to follow up as he drops in trip off this 6lb higher mark, with trainer Michael Herrington enjoying a +51.00 level stakes profit so far in 2025.

Paddy's Day has enjoyed a successful spell this year winning twice over this C&D. A 3lb penalty looks fair but this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap will be the toughest test he has faced to date.

Master Of The My Fate was beaten when attempting to complete the four-timer at Southwell last week and may prove vulnerable again.

Spartan Arrow finished third in a competitive York handicap when last seen in May and rates an intriguing contender on his debut for Archie Watson. Course and distance winner Elegant Erin completes the shortlist.

5.05 Lingfield - Hat-trick seeking Double Oban represents Murphy

Olly Murphy may have a profitable afternoon, and Double Oban could well be his best chance of a winner. Having won at Market Rasen in January, he landed a similar contest over course and distance earlier this month. Up 10lbs for that later victory, he will need to step forward again if he is to complete the hat-trick under Sean Bowen.

The Gary Moore-trained Through The Ages finished an encouraging second behind Double Oberon and might get a bit closer on these revised terms.

Of the others, Lawney Hill's Kingston Bresil showed more at Plumpton on his last start and could improve on this handicap debut under Izzie Hill. Simon The Seagull has encountered heavy ground the last twice at this track and good fare better on a firmer surface in this Sri Lanka The Teardrop Island Handicap Hurdle.

7.30 Newcastle - Mereside Madness & Havana Prince clash

David and Nicola Barron Mereside Madness saw off Tasever when claiming a course and distance event last month and this progressive type must be feared at a course that suits.

Havana Prince was last seen winning over this trip at Redcar in July and he remains unexposed in this Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap on just his fifth all-weather start.

Patrick Morris' Tasever chased home Mereside Madness here on his last start and he may struggle to reverse form off this career-high mark.

Best of the rest

In the 3.05pm Sri Lanka, The Jewel Of Asia Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield, Sean Bowen gets the ride on Olly Murphy's Drayton Flyer, who should break his duck following two good runs in second at Wetherby and Lingfield respectively. Shouldering top weight, Ledders returns from a 657-day absence for Nick Gifford.

Also at Lingfield, the 3.35pm Sri Lanka, Paradise Island Mares' Handicap Chase, Mighty Moth and Fortunefavoursdbold look set to clash. The former runner, trained by Noel Williams, didn't suit the step up in trip at Huntingdon the last day but could go close here.

Book Of Life faces Rock Armour in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap at Newcastle (4.55pm), with the latter carrying a 5lb penalty after a course and distance success earlier this month.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing...