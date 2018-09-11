Aidan O'Brien domiantes Moyglare Stud Stakes entries

Aidan O'Brien - strong entry in Curragh feature

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for seven of the 15 remaining contenders for the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Ballydoyle maestro has saddled eight previous winners of the seven-furlong Group One and appears intent on adding to his tally.

His formidable team is headed by Fairyland, who has won three of her four starts to date and looks set to step up to the highest level following victory in the Lowther Stakes at York.

Recent Group Three winner Just Wonderful is also part of the O'Brien squad.

Fairyland could renew rivalry with the Mark Johnston-trained Main Edition, who beat her when winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Main Edition disappointed in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes next time, but bounced back to win the Sweet Solera on her most recent appearance.

The Patrick Prendergast-trained Skitter Scatter arguably sets the standard following her recent Pattern race victories in the Silver Flash at Leopardstown and the Debutante at the Curragh.

Michael O'Callaghan's course scorer Angelic Light and Charlie Appleby's Beyond Reason - a dual Group-race winner at Deauville - are also in the mix.