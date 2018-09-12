James Garfield may run in the Champion Sprint at Ascot

James Garfield

Ground conditions will dictate whether James Garfield takes his chance in the Qipco Champion Sprint at Ascot on October 20.

Trainer George Scott will only consider running the son of Exceed And Excel, who finished last in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday, in the six furlong contest provided the ground is not too soft.

Should a trip to Ascot fail to materialise the Gredley family-owned three-year- old will be given a short break before being prepared for a tilt at the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March.

Scott said: "He has never really disappointed us in his life and he has never run a race like that before.

"The ground was very soft on Saturday and he has shown a lot of his best form on fast ground.

"It was one of those situations where you wish you hadn't run but we didn't know he wouldn't go on it so we took a chance on it.

"He is now going to be trained towards running on Champions Day in the Champions Sprint but if the ground is too soft he won't run.

"If he doesn't run he will head out to Meydan at the end of February and run in a prep race for the Al Quoz.

"He has had a long year but he will only have a short break as he will need to back galloping for Dubai in February.

"We've had some great days and there will be other great days to be had with him.

"He has come back happy and healthy which is the main thing. We just have to take it on the chin and move on."