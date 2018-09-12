Thomas Hobson's choice at Doncaster

Thomas Hobson and Ryan Moore are clear of their rivals

Thomas Hobson will bid to turn silver into gold and give Willie Mullins his first victory in the Doncaster Cup on Friday.

Having finished second in the Group Two prize 12 months ago the eight-year- old, who will be joined in the race by stablemates Renneti and Max Dynamite, will bid to go one better in the two-and-a-quarter-mile test.

Sheikhzayeroad, one of two entries for David Simcock alongside Algometer, is the only previous winner of the race in the line up, while Lord Yeats, from the yard of Jedd O'Keefe, will revert back to Pattern company having finished down the field in the Ebor last time out.

Completing the field is Saunter from the yard of Ian Williams and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Jukebox Jive.

The Richard Spencer-trained Rumble Inthejungle will attempt to follow up his victory in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in the Wainwrights Flying Childers Stakes.

After providing trainer Archie Watson with his first Royal Ascot winner in the Windsor Castle Stakes Soldier's Call will attempt to give the Lambourn handler his first victory at Group Two level where he will be joined by stablemate Shumookhi.

Aidan O'Brien will rely on Gossamer Wings to add the five furlong dash to his C.V. while further Irish interest comes in the shape of the Jessica Harrington-trained Indigo Balance.

Anna Nerium spearheads a three strong raiding party from the Richard Hannon yard alongside Pepita and All Out in the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes.

John Gosden will rely on Laugh Aloud to give him a third win in the Group Three prize and first since the victory of Hill Hopper in 1994.

The 2016 Stewards' Cup winner Dancing Star will fly the flag for Andrew Balding, while chances of an Irish victory in the seven furlong event rest with the O'Brien trained Hence.