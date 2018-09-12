Dubai Beauty faces May Hill test at Doncaster

Saeed Bin Suroor - high hopes of May Hill runner

Saeed bin Suroor expects Dubai Beauty to take a step up in both class and trip in her stride in the William Hill May Hill Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

The daughter of Frankel will attempt to maintain her unbeaten record and follow up her debut win over seven furlongs at Newmarket in the one-mile Group Two prize.

Bin Suroor said: "She has had a hood on her to keep her calm and relaxed but the filly won nicely at Newmarket. She has done good before the race and after it.

"She is more relaxed now and the way she worked on the Limekilns on Saturday was nice. She is a filly that shows a lot of class.

"The mile will suit her. There are some nice fillies in the race and physically she will improve. She is one of the best two-year-old fillies I have.

"It will be a big step for her from a maiden to a Group Two but I'm looking forward to seeing her run."

Accordance only found one too good on her first start at Pattern level in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last time out and connections of the Mark Johnston-trained two-year-old are optimistic she can go one better on her first start over the trip.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant, said: "I'm quite surprised at her price as she is still lightly-raced and quite unexposed.

"She did everything right bar winning in the Prestige. She had them all cooked in the last furlong and was just caught by one coming with a wet sail.

"I don't think that was a reflection of her stamina at all and if anything we expect her to improve over a mile.

"She has run at the track before and it was off a good run there before she won her maiden at Goodwood.

"It was slowish ground last time at Goodwood last time but when she won her maiden there it was fast so she is pretty versatile."

Richard Hannon is the only trainer with more than one entry in the race after declaring both the hat-trick seeking Star Terms and last time out Kempton scorer Sweet Pearl.

Tom Ward, Hannon's assistant trainer, said: "Star Terms is a nice filly and has just started to get the hang of things.

"She is very tough and she will stay that trip no problem and will probably go further in time. I would hope she finishes in the first three. Next year I think she will be a lovely filly.

"It's a big step up for Sweet Pearl. I thought she did it well the other day. She was the first winner for Dunaden in England so if she can get black type as well that would be great.

"She is tough but whether she is quite up to the grade we will see."

The Karl Burke-trained Divinity is another seeking a three-timer having rattled up wins at Nottingham and Thirsk.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "I saw her on Monday and she looked really happy and well.

"I think the trip suits her and if we get a place we will be thrilled as it's a competitive race."

The Queen's Magnetic Charm, the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo of Fleeting and Peach Tree and Ralph Beckett's Sand Shore are also in the race.