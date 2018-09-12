Veracious heading to Sun Chariot Stakes

Veracious - will head to Sun Chariot next

Veracious will bypass an outing in Ireland this weekend and head straight to the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 6.

Connections have decided to keep the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old in Britain on her next start rather than contest either the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday or Sunday's Moyglare "Jewels" Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

After finishing third in both the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Nassau at Goodwood, the daughter of Frankel made the most of a drop to Group Three level when winning the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown earlier this month.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "Veracious is not going to Ireland and she will now be prepared for the Sun Chariot.

"It was a complicated race last time, made complicated by the fact nobody wanted to go on.

"I was pleased enough though as she settled beforehand, as the time before she was a bit unsettled at the starting stalls.

"Although there was no pace, she settled well enough, but she didn't help Ryan (Moore) in the end part of the race.

"The ground was not ideal and I think her class just showed. We would expect her to step up and improve

"At the end of the day, we are thrilled she is a stakes winner and if she doesn't win a Group One this year, then hopefully she will next year."