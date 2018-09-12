Lah Ti Dar confirmed for Leger

Lah Ti Dar - runs in the Leger

Lah Ti Dar has been confirmed as an intended runner in Saturday's William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.

The John Gosden-trained filly had been a leading fancy for the Oaks back in June after winning a Newbury maiden on her debut in April, before following up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in May.

However, a setback kept her on the sidelines until York last month, when she romped home by 10 lengths in the Listed Galtres Stakes over 12 furlongs.

Lah Ti Dar will be stepping up to a mile and three-quarters on Town Moor as she tackles the colts for the first time, but her handler confirmed she will head to Doncaster rather than waiting for the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Gosden said: "She goes to the St Leger."