Loxley gets St Leger nod

Jockey William Buick celebrates winning the King Edward VII Stakes on Old Persian

Charlie Appleby has confirmed that Loxley will join Old Persian in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Old Persian booked his ticket for the final Classic of the season when winning the Great Voltigeur at York.

Loxley finished second in the Bahrain Trophy in July but since then has won twice in France impressively and had been under consideration for the Prix Niel this weekend but will instead stay closer to home.

Having already won the Derby with Masar this season, the Godolphin trainer is aiming for a notable double.

Appleby is currently at the sales in Keeneland but confirmed to www.godolphin.com: "We have decided to run two in the Leger - Old Persian will be ridden by William Buick, while James Doyle will be on Loxley."

Sky Bet make Loxley a 9/1 shot for the Leger, with Lah Ti Dar now top of the market at 15/8.