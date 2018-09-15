Worth Waiting ready to take Prix Vermeille test

Andre Fabre - strong team in action on Sunday

Connections of Worth Waiting are optimistic of the progressive filly's chances in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The David Lanigan-trained three-year-old has come through the ranks this season to earn an opportunity at the top level.

Opening her account in a Redcar maiden in May, the daughter of Bated Breath went on to win a Windsor handicap, then a Listed race at Newmarket, before her big breakthrough victory in the Group Three Prix Minerve at Deauville last month.

That was probably her best performance as she swept three lengths clear of the runner-up Hermaphrodite. Zarkamiya, who reopposes, was a further length and a half away in third place.

"She's working well and of course we are very hopeful," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saif Ali.

"I've been looking at the race and I think she must have a good chance. She is improving and the others may, hopefully, be standing still.

"I think Kitesurf looks the main danger.

"We've already beaten the Aga Khan's filly (Zarkamiya). She won well that day.

"I don't think the ground will be an issue and with improving fillies this time of year, why not have a go?"

Kitesurf represents Godolphin and Andre Fabre, who was pleased with her victory in the Group Two Prix de Pomone at Deauville last month.

"She has not won a Group One yet. She may be a little bit below top class, but she is in good shape and her last race was very encouraging," said Fabre.

Aidan O'Brien is double-handed with Ribblesdale Stakes scorer Magic Wand and Bye Bye Baby in an eight-strong field.

O'Brien relies on last year's St Leger hero Capri in the Qatar Prix Foy, in which Fabre is responsible for three of the six runners.

His trio is headed by Talismanic, who bounced back from a disappointing run in the Dubai World Cup by taking the Prix Gontaut-Biron at Deauville a month ago.

"He won a good prize in Deauville and he has the opportunity to win in Longchamp," said Fabre.

"He's going to have a good introduction to the course and distance ahead of the Arc."

Talismanic wears the colours of Godolphin, as does Cloth Of Stars, whom Fabre reports to be in prime condition.

"Physically he's in great form and he will not have a problem with either the course or the distance," said the Chantilly handler.

"I just hope that he settles well and uses his turn of foot."

The other member of Fabre's trio is Waldgeist, who is another on target for the Arc back at the Paris track next month.

"He's a proven horse and he will have a good introduction for the Arc as well," he said.

Brundtland bids to take his 100 per cent record to three in the Qatar Prix Niel, after Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby opted for this Group Two prize rather than try for Group One honours in the St Leger at Doncaster.

The O'Brien team look to Hunting Horn, who returns to European competition after two runs in America.

An interesting contender is Royal Youmzain, who is back against his own age group after finishing third to Godolphin's Best Solution in the Group One Grosser Pries Von Berlin at Hoppegarten.

Andreas Wohler's charge had previously claimed third in the German Derby.

"We thought he would win the German Derby, but the front two just got away from him," said Raymond, who also looks after owner Jaber Abdullah's racing interests.

"He was on the stands side and they took his ground a bit. We hope he's a little bit better than that.

"There's only six runners so he's got a lively chance."